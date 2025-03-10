Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

The Brief Multiple Cyber trucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire overnight in Seattle's SODO neighborhood. It's known how the fire started but the cause is under investigation.



Cameras captured multiple Tesla Cybertrucks on fire overnight in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire happened at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in a lot near Second Avenue South and West Spokane Street.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved in the fire, but officials with the Seattle Fire Department said four electric vehicles were extinguished.

No buildings were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials have not said what started the fire and the cause is under investigation.

The Source: Information used in this story was from the Seattle Fire Department.

