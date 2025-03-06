Cornerback Josh Jobe signs extension with Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief Cornerback Josh Jobe signed a contract extension with the Seahawks on Thursday as he was set to be a restricted free agent next week. Jobe carved out a role as Seattle's third cornerback last year after starting the year on the practice squad. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV had offseason surgery for a knee issue that had bothered him for multiple seasons.



The Seattle Seahawks re-signed cornerback Josh Jobe on Thursday as he was set to be a restricted free agent next week.

"I'm very excited to be back," Jobe said, via John Boyle of Seahawks.com. "I felt like I had a breakout season last year, and I've got to keep it going. I'm not done yet; I've still got more to prove."

Jobe, 26, played in 10 games with six starts for the Seahawks last year after joining the team's practice squad at the start of the regular season. Jobe was eventually promoted full-time to Seattle's roster after a couple practice squad elevations where he claimed the third cornerback spot behind Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.

Jobe had 37 tackles with seven passes defended with an interception for Seattle last season.

With Jobe set to be a restricted free agent, the Seahawks could have placed one of three restricted tenders on him ahead of the start of free agency on Wednesday. The lowest tender amount for this year is worth $3.263 million and would have given Seattle a right of first refusal on any offer sheet Jobe could have signed.

Instead, the Seahawks managed to get Jobe to agree to a deal before reaching that point.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV had knee surgery.

Unrestricted free agent linebacker Ernest Jones IV had surgery to address a lingering knee issue after the season.

The surgery was first reported by Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times and confirmed by Jones' agent on Twitter.

Jones, 25, didn't miss a game with Seattle after being acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in October. His agent, Ira Turner, said Jones has dealt with the issue for over a year before deciding to get it fixed.

Jones has expressed a desire to remain with the Seahawks after being traded twice in three months last year – first from the Los Angeles Rams to Tennessee, then to Seattle.

"I would love to be here," he said in January. "As far as like extension or free agency, I'm just letting my agent handle it, letting the organization handle it, and hopefully we get something done so I can be around."

Jones had 94 tackles with an interception, a forced fumble, and 12 passes defended in 10 games played with the Seahawks after the trade.

