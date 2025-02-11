Klint Kubiak excited to work with Seahawks, Geno Smith as offensive coordinator

article

New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak called quarterback Geno Smith "a huge draw" for taking the job and expressed his commitment to the running game in an introductory press conference on Tuesday.

"I know how big of an opportunity it is, and I don't take it lightly," Kubiak said. "… There's plenty of work to do, and I'm really fortunate to be a Seattle Seahawk and looking forward to the challenge."

Kubiak was hired by the Seahawks in late January to replace fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season. Grant Udinski – who has since been hired as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars – and Detroit Lions running game coordinator Hank Fraley were also finalists for the job.

"It was a team effort. Really excited about it," head coach Mike Macdonald said of Kubiak's hiring. "As the process started to unfold, it became really clear that Klint was the best option for us. Really excited about it."

Kubiak said the opportunity to coach quarterback Geno Smith was one of the biggest motivating factors being chasing the job in Seattle.

"I think Geno's his own man in a great way," Kubiak said. "Geno is a very aggressive player, has a lot of production, obviously. He's been doing it for a long time, has overcome a lot his career. I have a lot of respect for Geno. Was a huge draw to come here and be able to get to coach him, alongside (quarterbacks coach) Andrew Janocko, so we have high expectations for him. We're going to push Geno and get the best out of him, and we'll do that by pushing his teammates as well. It's not just his show, it's a team thing, and he's got to be the head of that."

Kubiak was quick to point to Smith's 12 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and overtime over the last three seasons as reasons for belief in his new quarterback.

"I think Geno's tough as nails," he said. "I think you look at the guy in the fourth quarter and he goes and wins football games. So that excites me. That fires me up. I've watched his career, studying him more now than I ever have before. But you think about a guy that's been through a lot of adversity, the guy that's been knocked off the high horse and had to claw his way back into the starter's role and then he comes back the last two years and wins more games in the fourth quarter than anybody in the NFL. That's a guy that I want to coach."

Smith set new career-highs and franchise records for attempts (578), completions (407), yards (4,320) and completion percentage (70.42). The Seahawks finished 18th in points scored, 14th in yards per game, and 8th in passing yards per game. However, their rushing attack was fifth-worst in the NFL, averaging just 95.7 yards per game. Additionally, Smith was sacked 50 times, which is third-most in the league, and led the league in red zone interceptions with four.

Getting Smith some help by balancing out the offense with a solid rushing attack is going to be another focus for Kubiak.

"I think the number one thing is that you better have more than one way to win," Kubiak said. "We're going to have an identity, we want to be smart, we want to be tough, we want be physical. Those are three critical attributes, but it's important that we can run the football, that we're a successful throwing team."

Kubiak is the son of former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak. Klint has served as an offensive coordinator for three different teams, including the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and New Orleans Saints. Like his father, Kubiak primarily relies on an outside zone rushing attack, which has been the hallmark of many successful running games in the past.

"I think it's important to establish a way of doing business here," he said. "We're going to start with that being an outside zone (team), but obviously we're going to incorporate gap schemes, inside zones, pin and pull. We've got to do what our players do best. So, we have a philosophy that we believe in, a style that we believe in, but you've got to be able to win more than one way, like we said. So, we'll start with the fundamentals running off the ball, and then we'll get to know our guys. We better do what they do best, or else we're not going to like the results.

"You've got to keep evolving, and studying the league and changing your concepts up a little bit, but the fundamentals, they're not going to change. So I think that's the things that we have to harp on the players, is being fundamentally sound, and all the bells and whistles will come. But the most important thing is that we get good at the fundamental stuff, throwing and catching and blocking. No matter what we do schematically, it always comes down to that and being good at that."

Assistants Hired::

The Seahawks also officially announced the hiring of offensive line coach John Benton, quarterbacks Andrew Janocko, and offensive assistant Michael Byrne. All three coaches spent last year coaching with Kubiak on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said that they are still looking to make a few more hires for the coaching staff.

"Everybody that's here will be here but there might be a couple additions," he said.

