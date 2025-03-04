Seattle Seahawks release four players in salary cap moves

article

The Brief The Seahawks released DE Dre'Mont Jones, DT Roy Robertson-Harris, S Rayshawn Jenkins and OT George Fant in salary cap-related moves on Tuesday. The four moves freed up approximately $27 million in salary cap space as the team is now cap compliant. Seattle had approximately $16 million in salary cap space.



The Seattle Seahawks released four veteran players on Tuesday to get the team under the NFL salary cap and add flexibility ahead of free agency beginning next week.

The Seahawks cut defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, defensive tackle Roy Roberston-Harris, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and offensive tackle George Fant in moves that saved the team just over $27 million in cap space for the 2025 season, per OverTheCap.com.

By the numbers:

The release of Jones frees up the most room with $11.57 million in savings against the cap. Robertson-Harris clears $6.6 million, Jenkins $5.28 million, and Fant $3.8 million.

Seattle was nearly $7 million over the salary cap entering the day, one of six teams in the NFL in the red. They needed to get cap compliant before the start of the new league year, which begins next Wednesday with the start of free agency. The moves give the Seahawks around $16 million in cap space at the moment.

Another move the Seahawks could make is to release wide receiver Tyler Lockett, which would free up $17 million more in cap space.

Extensions for quarterback Geno Smith or wide receiver DK Metcalf, and reported talks of a contract restructuring with linebacker Uchenna Nwosu could all free up additional space as well.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Seahawks.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.