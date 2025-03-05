Seattle Kraken trade Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand to Lightning

article

The Brief The Kraken traded Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Lightning for three high draft choices and forward Michael Eyssimont. Seattle gets a second-round pick (from Toronto) this year, and first-round picks from Tampa in 2026 and 2027. The first-round picks are top 10 protected. The Kraken are retaining 50 percent of Gourde's salary, with the Detroit Red Wings also retaining 25 percent as a third team in the deal.



The Seattle Kraken have traded center Yanni Gourde and winger Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Tampa Bay Lightning for two future first-round picks, a second-round selection, and forward Michael Eyssimont.

"Oliver and Yanni were tremendous players for our organization who led by example on and off the ice, and I wish them all the best in their next chapter with the Lightning," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. "Decisions like these are never easy, but creating this valuable cap space and draft capital allows us to be active in improving our team moving forward. In addition, we welcome Michael Eyssimont to the group. He’s a versatile, hardworking forward who can join our lineup immediately."

Tampa also gets Seattle's fifth-round pick in 2026, and Detroit Red Wings prospect Kyle Aucoin as part of the deal. The Kraken also retained 50 percent of Gourde's remaining salary for the season with the Red Wings retaining 25 percent of Gourde's salary. Detroit will get a fourth-round pick in 2025 from the Lightning for facilitating the deal.

The Lightning had multiple scouts in attendance for Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks, including assistant general manager Stacy Roest. In the deal, Gourde gets to return to the Lightning, where he won two Stanley Cups before being selected by Seattle in the 2021 expansion draft.

It's a significant haul of compensation for Seattle as they look to reshape their roster this summer after a disappointing season. The Kraken could use the stockpile of draft picks to try to acquire NHL level talent this offseason as the need to build a minor league system isn't as pressing anymore.

Eyssimont is on an expiring contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Bjorkstrand was under contract through next season and the Lightning are taking on all of his salary for the rest of this season and next in the deal. His contract is worth $5.4 million against the cap for next year, which is now off Seattle's books.

Bjorkstrand, 29, ranks third on the Kraken this season with 16 goals and is tied for fourth with 37 points in 61 games played. He sent career-highs with 59 points and 39 assists last season with Seattle.

Gourde, 33, played his first game with the Kraken in two months on Tuesday night after sports hernia surgery in January. Gourde recorded an assist in his return to the lineup.

"I can control showing up tomorrow and working hard and that's all I can control and that's what I'm focused on, and we'll see what happens in the next few days," Gourde said of the looming trade discussions.

Gourde can play center and on the wing and is an effective penalty kill option as well. Gourde had six goals and 11 assists in 36 games this season for Seattle.

Eyssimont, 28, has 10 points on five goals and five assists in 57 games with Tampa Bay this season. A college roommate of former Kraken defenseman Will Borgen at St. Cloud State, Eyssimont has played for the Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks, and Lightning.

The two first-round selections from the Lightning have top 10 protections in the deal. If the 2026 or 2027 pick becomes a 2028 pick due to being in the top 10, Seattle receives an additional third-round pick in 2028. If both picks slide to 2028 and 2029, respectively, Seattle receives a third-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2029.

The Source: Trade announcement by the Seattle Kraken, first reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

