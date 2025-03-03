Philipp Grubauer rejoins Seattle Kraken after AHL stint in Coachella Valley

article

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer is back up with the Seattle Kraken after a month in the AHL spent trying to recapture his form.

Grubauer was recalled on Sunday as rookie backup Nikke Kokko was sent back to Coachella Valley after making his NHL debut in relief of Joey Daccord last Tuesday.

"Pretty turbulent there for a hot minute, but it's great to be back," Grubauer said on Monday. "Great to go down there and play a couple games and get into a rhythm a little bit and see some pucks and see a couple game situations."

The backstory:

Grabauer was placed on waivers and assigned to Coachella Valley in late January as his save percentage dropped to an abysmal .866 for the season, which is the worst in the NHL among qualified goaltenders. In his last 10 games before the demotion, Grubauer had allowed more than two goals in a game nine times, including five games with at least four goals allowed.

"It's an introspective time," head coach Dan Bylsma said of the process. "It's obviously not news that he wanted to have, but I think it forces you into kind of getting back to a rebuild mindset and getting back to your game and getting back to the foundations of what you do and how you do it and be all messages, he did that."

Grubauer appeared in seven games for the Firebirds during his time in the AHL, posting an .893 save percentage with a 2.87 goals-against average. He is coming off his worst outing during his time in Coachella Valley, allowing five goals to the San Diego Gulls on Friday night.

"I played seven games down there in a pretty short amount of time so it was really good to get into them," Grubauer said. "I think they threw every possible scenario at me: 2-on-1's, power play. So it's good. And whenever they need me up here, I'm ready to go and that's it."

Grubauer has repeatedly spoken about how he likes to play a lot and believes he performs better when he's playing regularly. Due to his struggles, that just wasn't a possibility as the Kraken were trying to stay in the playoff hunt and rode the strong play of Joey Daccord instead. But the long layoffs from starts did present a challenge for Grubauer when he did get a chance to play.

"It's tough if you sit on the bench for 25 days and you have to play. So for a goalie it's always important to get into a rhythm, and I think (I did) get into a rhythm," Grubauer said.

Bylsma said he expects to get Grubauer back into an NHL game soon with his return to the club. Aleš Stezka made one start for the Kraken with Grubauer in Coachella Valley, allowing three goals on 23 shots to the Tampa Bay Lightning last week. Kokko also played half a game in relief of Daccord in a blowout loss to the St. Louis Blues.

With a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Kraken able to play Daccord into the break, the move to Coachella Valley gave Grubauer that chance to play and try to find himself again.

"All I got to say is those guys down there are unbelievable, the whole coaching staff communication-wise. They're incredible," Grubauer said of the Firbirds' staff. "It was really fun to be a part of down there and honored to play with those guys down there.

"Just what the plan was and what the game situations looked like and just the communication in practice, on-ice situations with the guys and how it can help. The experience up here like how can improve a couple things down there. It's been incredible."

The simple fact that the Kraken are no longer in the playoff conversation relieves some of the pressure on the goaltending situation for the rest of the season. Grubauer has two more years remaining on his contract after this season, but the Kraken could choose to buyout his deal after the season and go in a different direction. But for the final 20 games of the year, the results of the games don't matter much any longer and Grubauer will get the chance to show he's still an NHL level goaltender.

"A true pro," Bylsma said. "Served as an example for the group down there in terms of dealing with some adversity in his spot in his career and putting his head down and going about his work. Seven games played down there. A chance for him to find his game a little bit, get a little regular routine, get in the net regularly and try to find his game and so now we see him back up here."

The Source: Original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

