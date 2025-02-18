What to know about the trade deadline for the Seattle Kraken

article

The Brief The NHL trade deadline is approaching quickly on March 7 with just six games left before the deadline. Brandon Tanev, Yanni Gourde and Joshua Mahura are the only three players set to be unrestricted free agents at the end of the season. Jamie Oleksiak and Oliver Bjorkstrand are also possibilities despite another year remaining on their existing deals.



With the Seattle Kraken set to return to the ice later this week following the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the NHL trade deadline is now looming just two weeks away with decisions possible for several pieces of the roster.

The Kraken will not make the playoffs this season. They are 11 points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and have played two more games than the Vancouver Canucks, who hold that spot in the standings. Seattle would need to win at least 20 of their final 25 games to have a chance to back-door into the postseason.

The reality is the team will be sellers at the trade deadline and very few pieces of the roster should be considered untouchable. So who could be headed out of Seattle in the next two weeks before the trade deadline on March 7?

BRANDON TANEV

There is very little reason for forward Brandon Tanev to be on the Kraken's roster after the trade deadline.

An original member of the Kraken from the NHL Expansion Draft, Tanev, 33, is in the final year of his contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. A noted fan favorite, Tanev has nine goals and eight assists in 55 games played with Seattle this season. However, his $3.5 million AAV (average annual value) contract is too pricey for his limited fourth-line role.

Tanev has valuable traits that other teams could find useful for the playoffs ahead. Tanev's speed is one of his greatest assets, and he's a proven option on penalty kill units. However, Tanev's offensive ability is extremely limited, and he's realistically only a depth option for competitive teams.

The Kraken could retain up to 50 percent of Tanev's salary for the rest of the season in a trade, which would potentially allow them to secure a better return in a deal. He does have a 10-team no-trade list, per PuckPedia.com.

YANNI GOURDE

Like Tanev, center Yanni Gourde is an original Kraken who is in the final year of his current contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Gourde, 33, has been one of the Kraken's cornerstone players, and has served as an assistant captain for each of his four seasons in Seattle. He's embraced being a part of the Kraken's foundation and has been a productive depth forward for the team.

Gourde accepted having his playing time reduced this season while centering the fourth line behind free agent addition Chandler Stephenson, and former draft picks Matty Beniers and Shane Wright. He had six goals and 10 assists in 35 games this season before he was sidelined in January with a sports hernia that later required surgery.

Gourde's contract also outpaces his current production as he's earning $5.17 million in AAV from Seattle this season. That's a contract that is too rich for a fourth-line center.

However, Gourde won't play another game before the trade deadline due to his recovery timeline from surgery. That reality could make Gourde harder to move at the deadline. He also has a 23-team no-trade list – per PuckPedia.com – and could veto a trade.

A contract extension for Gourde isn't outside the realm of possibility either, but it would have to be at a much reduced rate to his existing deal to make sense for Seattle. Eventually, the Kraken's center depth will include 2024 first-round pick Berkly Catton as well, which will affect future roster planning.

Gourde can play center and on the wing and is an effective penalty kill option as well. His ability to play down the middle still makes him a potentially valuable addition for playoff teams. The two-time Stanley Cup champion also has a strong reputation around the league.

JAMIE OLEKSIAK

A left-handed defenseman and other original Kraken, Jamie Oleksiak has one more year remaining on his existing contract as he'll be a free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Oleksiak, 32, is a defensively-focused blueliner who has more skill in his game than you'd expect from his 6-foot-7 frame. He's been a fixture on Seattle's penalty kill units throughout his tenure in Seattle and has four goals and nine assists in 57 games played this year.

Though Oleksiak doesn't make use of his size as much as some would like to see, he would still be a solid depth addition to a team in search of defensive help.

Unlike Tanev and Gourde, Oleksiak having another year on his contract means it isn't urgent for Seattle to consider moving him before the trade deadline. But that extra year on his contract could be seen as a plus for teams looking to make an addition as well.

Oleksiak is currently earning $4.6 million in AAV and is part of a rather pricey defensive core for Seattle. With Ryker Evans set to be a restricted free agent who could see a significant raise this offseason, moving Oleksiak is certainly an option to consider.

Oleksiak has a 16-team no-trade list, per PuckPedia.com.

OLIVER BJORKSTRAND

Winger Oliver Bjorkstrand might be the most valuable piece that could leave the Kraken ahead of the trade deadline.

Bjorkstrand, 29, is fourth on the Kraken in scoring this season with 15 goals and 20 assists in 56 games played. A right-handed shot, Bjorkstrand has been consistently productive since mid-November. After a slow start to the year, Bjorkstrand has 11 goals and 16 assists in his last 37 games played, which trails only Shane Wright for most points on the Kraken over that span.

Like Oleksiak, Bjorkstrand has another year remaining on his existing contract, which is worth $5.4 million a year in AAV. However, he's also the youngest player on this list so far. He was Seattle's representative at the 2024 All-Star Game and had his most productive season of his career with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists.

There isn't a pressing need to move Bjorkstrand, but he might be their most valuable asset at the deadline. If the Kraken get an advantageous offer, it's a decision they would need to consider.

LESS LIKELY OPTIONS

Jared McCann:

McCann, 28, is the Kraken's leading scorer with 42 points in 57 games. However, he's also on his lowest goalscoring pace of his four seasons with Seattle, with just 14 goals this season so far.

McCann would likely be the Kraken's most valuable asset in the trade market. However, his $5 million AAV is terrific value for Seattle as well and would take quite a valuable return to consider moving. He also has a 10-team no-trade list, per PuckPedia.com.

Jaden Schwartz:

Schwartz, 32, is on pace for his most productive season in his four years with the Kraken. Schwartz has 18 goals and 18 assists in 57 games played for Seattle, which ranks third on the team behind McCann and Stephenson (40).

Schwartz has been a part of Seattle most productive line over the last month alongside Beniers and Kaapo Kakko. With that production, Schwartz would have value. But his value to the Kraken alongside Beniers and Kakko might be more valuable to Seattle and his $5.5 million AAV isn't prohibitive either. He has a 16-team no-trade list, per PuckPedia.com.

Eeli Tolvanen:

Tolvanen, 25, has been on a heater over the last month with eight goals and three assists in 16 games played for Seattle since January 9. His presence in the locker room has also helped Kakko – a fellow Finn – transition to the Kraken after his trade from the New York Rangers in December. His 175 hits also leads the team as he's been a willing forechecker.

Tolvanen has one year remaining on his contract with Seattle and earns $3.48 million in AAV with the team.

André Burakovsky:

Burakovsky, 30, would almost certainly be traded if he could. However, his contract makes that an unlikely proposition for Seattle.

Burakovsky was Seattle's leading scorer two seasons ago with 13 goals and 26 assists in 49 games played before an injury ultimately forced him to miss the rest of the season. After surgery, Burakovsky has been unable to recapture his old form. He had just 16 points on seven goals and nine assists in 49 games last season, and has just five goals and 16 assists in 54 games this year.

Burakovsky has two more seasons on his contract with Seattle through the 2026-27 season at $5.5 million in AAV. The Kraken might have to attach a significant prospect to Burakovsky in order to trade his contract to another team. He also carries a 10-team no-trade list, per PuckPedia.com.

The Source: Original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.