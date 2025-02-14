Seattle Kraken first-round pick Berkly Catton shining in WHL for Spokane Chiefs

The Brief Seattle Kraken first-round pick Berkly Catton had a career-high four goals and an assist in last Friday's 9-1 Spokane victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Catton is fifth in the WHL this season in points (81), and third in points per game (1.98). Catton has 34 points in 12 games since returning from the World Juniors.



While the Seattle Kraken have been struggling at the NHL level this season, 2024 first-round pick Berkly Catton has been tearing up the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs.

Catton, 18, has been on fire for the Chiefs since returning from the World Junior Championships with Team Canada, with a career-high four goals coming in Friday night's game against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

"I thought all around everyone played really well. And I think, you know, when the systems are going, everyone's going, it just funnels and I happened to be the guy tonight that got the bounces and stuff. So it's really fun. And just got to keep rolling like that," Catton said afterward.

Catton – who also had an assist as part of a five-point night in the 9-1 victory – earned first star honors. While Catton isn't used to hearing cheers of support in opposing buildings often, the many Kraken fans in attendance vocalized their approval for one of the organization's cornerstone prospects.

"It's cool seeing all the Kraken jerseys and stuff. And even when I got the star there at the end, there was a pretty big roar. So that feels good," Catton said.

Catton is averaging nearly two points per game for the Chiefs this season with 81 points in 41 games played, which ranks fifth among all skaters in the WHL this season. On a points per game basis, Catton's 1.98 ppg is third in the league behind only Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna (2.09 ppg) and Spokane teammate Andrew Cristall (2.32 ppg).

But especially since returning from the World Juniors, Catton has exploded. In 12 games played, Catton is performing at nearly a three points per game pace, scoring 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists.

"It helps with who I'm playing with as well," said Catton, who plays on the same line as Cristall and Shea Van Olm, all three of which are in the top eight in the WHL in scoring. "… So that always helps. But I think it's just, you know, consistently always coming, having good games consistently. That's kind of how you, I think, stay up at the, you know, higher end of the points. It's not one game, it's kind of throughout the season just being consistent. You know, that's kind of another thing Seattle wanted is just consistency. So kind of another thing I've been working on, and I think it's been going pretty good so far."

Catton arguably has the highest offensive upside of any player in the Kraken's system. The No. 8 overall pick in last year's NHL Draft, Catton has a dynamic offensive skill set and scoring ability. Catton says the Kraken asked him to work on his speed and strength this year in juniors, and he believes he's made strides in both areas.

"I definitely think the speed has gotten a lot better," Catton said. "It's crazy, actually, how much when you really focus on it, it can help and stuff. And worked with (performance coach) Gary Roberts, you know, kind of the strength guy there, and, you know, just putting me through some stuff that he's done with other guys that has seen success. So getting to do that has been really great. Then the weight things, just, you know, it fluctuates throughout a season, you know, playing lots of games and stuff. But ultimately, I put on a little bit of weight too, so that's been really good. And then I think this summer will be huge for kind of both of those going into that camp trying to make a, you know, kind of good impression that way.

"And then just playing a 200-foot game. I think last year there was maybe nights I wasn't playing the best defensive stuff. So, you know, I kind of brought that into my game this year, and it's been working out well."

If Catton isn't with the Kraken at the NHL level next season, he'll have to spend at least one more year in the WHL for his 19-year-old season. With Matty Beniers, Shane Wright and Chandler Stephenson all in place at center in Seattle, there isn't a clear path to an opportunity with the NHL club. A fourth line role wouldn't seem ideal for Catton's development either.

Perhaps Catton gets a brief audition like Wright did two years ago, playing fewer than 10 games with the Kraken to allow his contract to slide another year. And that audition might come with Catton playing on the wing instead with the top three center spots full.

Catton is still getting used to getting noticed by Kraken fans across the state this season, but he's enjoying the experience.

"It's really cool," he said. "And I think even like coming to the games, and some people have Seattle stuff and know my name and stuff. So that's always fun. And, you know, getting to be over here now in the summers a little bit for development camps and obviously, you know, with the Kraken kind of stuff, it's starting to feel a little bit more, you know, familiar and stuff. So it's been lots of fun. And I always enjoy coming over here."

