Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle joins AHL Coachella Valley for conditioning stint

The Brief Jordan Eberle will begin a conditioning stint with AHL Coachella Valley on Wednesday night against the Henderson Silver Knights. Eberle has missed 40 games for the Kraken since being injured in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 14.



Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle has joined AHL Coachella Valley for a conditioning stint as he works his way back from surgery in November for a pelvic injury.

The backstory:

Eberle, 34, has missed 40 games for Seattle after crashing hard into the boards during a game against the Chicago Blackhawks on November 14. He slammed back first into the wall after getting tied up with Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and needed assistance to leave the ice. He had surgery a week after the injury and has been on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) ever since.

Players on LTIR conditioning loans can only spend six days or three games with the AHL affiliate. Teams can request an additional two games beyond the designated conditioning term. Eberle is set to play for the Firebirds against the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night in his first action since the injury.

UPDATE: Eberle did not play in Wednesday night's game against Henderson.

The 40-game absence so far is easily the longest of Eberle's career because of an injury. He's played in at least 69 games in every full season of his career with only a lockout and COVID-19 shortened seasons keeping him under 60 games played.

Eberle got off to the best goal-scoring start to a season in his career with six goals in eight goals after being named just the second team captain in team history at the start of the year. He has 11 points in 17 games played for the Kraken this season.

The Firebirds play the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, and the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday. The Kraken will return to action after the 4 Nations Face-Off on February 22 against the Florida Panthers.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Kraken.

