Seattle Kraken trade Brandon Tanev to Jets for 2027 second-round pick

article

The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Brandon Tanev to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick in their second deal completed ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

The deal was first reported by Darren Dreger of TSN and confirmed by FOX 13 Seattle.

Dig deeper:

Tanev, 33, was held out of Thursday night’s game against the Nashville Predators for trade-related reasons as the team worked to complete a deal.

Tanev is an original member of the Kraken who has played all four years for the team. He’s appeared in 238 career games with the team with 83 points on 41 goals and 42 assists.

Tanev was in the final year of his contract with the team and set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Tanev is a high-effort player that lacks offensive skill, but is a willing shot blocker and penalty kill option.

Tanev was signed by the Jets out of Providence University as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Kraken previously dealt center Yanni Gourde and winger Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a significant trade that netted the team two first-round draft picks, a second-round pick, and forward Michael Eyssimont.

Seattle now has 10 picks in the first two rounds of the draft over the next three years. That will become currency they can use to deal for new pieces to help the team heading into next season as they try to reshape their roster after a disappointing 2024-25 season.

The Source: Reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.