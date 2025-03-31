Fake 'ICE' vehicle in Fife was allegedly for YouTube video

The Brief The suspect behind a fake "ICE" vehicle that was recently spotted in Fife says it was for a YouTube video that "got blown out of proportion like crazy," newly obtained court documents state. Ilya Kukhar, 26, is charged with second-degree criminal impersonation for the stunt.



The suspect behind a fake ICE vehicle that was spotted patrolling a Ukrainian market in Fife was allegedly for a YouTube video.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ilya Kukhar, told police that the retired police SUV fitted with fake "ICE" decals was for a social media stunt that "got blown out of proportion like crazy," court documents state.

The backstory:

Fife police apparently received a video clip of a staged arrest involving the fake ICE vehicle, showing a person wearing law enforcement-style clothing putting a handcuffed individual into the back of the SUV.

The vehicle was a former patrol car for Tukwila police, which was resold to a private buyer by their insurance company. That buyer was identified as Kukhar.

After finally tracking him down, Kukhar claimed he no longer owned the vehicle, and said the video of the fake arrest was part of a YouTube skit that he filmed on private property, according to court documents.

When asked about the incident at the Ukrainian market in Fife, police said Kukhar responded by saying, "Nothing at all. Allegedly just drove in, just drove around in a couple circles and left. That's it. There is nothing more to it."

However, it's alleged that one or more occupants of the fake "ICE" vehicle were seen recording employees and customers at Emish Market, and also possibly honked the horn in the lot.

Kukhar has since been charged with second-degree criminal impersonation. Kukhar's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Monday.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from a supplemental report from the Fife Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Richard Sherman's WA home robbed by armed men, deputies confirm

Mystery over Seattle sky: Black ring leaves public guessing

Woodland Park Zoo handler recovering after serious orangutan bite

Police investigate after 100 shots fired in West Seattle

Man stabbed to death in Marysville, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.