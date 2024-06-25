RailSpur, a transformative micro district in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, is set to welcome Death & Co, one of the world’s leading cocktail bars, in summer 2025. This new location marks Death & Co’s fifth U.S. establishment, following successful ventures in New York City, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Death & Co’s Cornicello cocktail. (Death & Co)

"We are thrilled to welcome Death & Co to RailSpur next year," said Jon Buerge, president at Urban Villages, the developer of RailSpur. "Their commitment to excellence, community, and authenticity aligns perfectly with Urban Villages’ vision of creating dynamic, sustainable neighborhoods that people deeply connect with. Death & Co will significantly enhance and add vibrancy to the Pioneer Square community and greater Seattle, providing a lively gathering place for residents and visitors that further contributes to the city’s unique culture and spirit."

David Kaplan, founder and co-owner of Death & Co, expressed his excitement about the new venture in a press release Tuesday. "As a longtime admirer of Seattle’s cocktail scene – and now a proud resident for the past three years – we couldn’t be more excited to introduce Death & Co to Pioneer Square. This city’s incredible hospitality and love for exceptional food and beverage run deep, and we’re humbled to join this already thriving community. We look forward to collaborating with our immensely talented neighbors and welcoming guests next year."

The rooftop opening at Railspur, located at 419 Occidental Ave. in Seattle, Wash. (Chris J. Roberts Photography)

The new Death & Co location will be housed on the ground floor of one of RailSpur’s three historic buildings, adjacent to the highly anticipated Hotel Westland and three newly announced Sea Creatures restaurants by Seattle chef Renee Erickson.

RailSpur offers 77,000 square feet of dynamic workspace, a flexible rooftop event space and Sonder Suites with 26 furnished short-term rental apartments. The area also features activated alleyways hosting regular art and music events. Hotel Westland, set to open in early 2025, will be the second carbon-positive hotel in the country, following the opening of Populus in Denver in summer 2024.

According to the news release, Death & Co plans to create a thoughtfully designed space and menu that honors the area's rich history while offering a contemporary and inviting atmosphere. The bar will serve as a hub for RailSpur’s vibrant, inclusive community, catering to locals and visitors alike who are looking for a post-work cocktail, a date night destination or other toast-worthy moments.

To stay informed as more details are announced, visit Death & Co's website or follow @RailSpur.Seattle and @deathandcompany on social media.

