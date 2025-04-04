Seattle weather: Flirting with 70 degrees to kick off weekend

The Brief After hitting highs in the mid 60s on Friday, we will be even warmer on Saturday with highs nearing 70 degrees. Rain will return by Sunday along with the cooler temperatures.



The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival kicks off this weekend with a parade in La Conner. The fields are sure to be busy with folks enjoying the blooms under the blue skies and mild temperatures. Remember your rain boots as the field is still likely to be muddy. Rain and cooler weather will return on Sunday.

Lots of sunshine and mild temperatures for the opening weekend of the Tulip Festival, including the La Conner parade.

After hitting highs in the mid 60s on Friday, we will be even warmer on Saturday with highs nearing 70 degrees. It will be a great day to head outdoors and enjoy anything from the beaches along the coast to hiking the trails in the mountains.

A few more clouds for Saturday, but still dry. Afternoon highs nearing 70 degrees.

What's next:

Rain will return by Sunday along with the cooler temperatures. Wet weather will stick around for the start of the week with winds picking up Monday night and Tuesday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the week with near-normal highs.

A mild start to the weekend, with rain returning by Sunday. Scattered showers continue during the week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

