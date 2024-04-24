James Beard Award-winning chef, author to open 3 new Seattle restaurants

Seattle's Pioneer Square is set to welcome a trio of new dining experiences courtesy of Seattle restaurateur Renee Erickson.

Railspur Seattle and Eat Sea Creatures made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

Scheduled to open in early 2025, the new restaurants aim to redefine the area's food scene while paying homage to the building's history as the iconic sports bar FX McRory's.

Led by James Beard Award-winning chef Erickson, the establishments promise world-class hospitality and culinary mastery.

Among the offerings, Lowlander Brewing will introduce one of the country's first tank bars, providing sports fans and craft beer enthusiasts with a unique experience. Un Po Tipsy Pizzeria will cater to those craving quick, artisanal bites, while a European dining concept will offer an elevated menu for special evenings.

Erickson is an author and the chef/co-owner of multiple restaurants in Seattle, including The Walrus and the Carpenter, The Whale Wins, Barnacle, Boat Bar, Bateau, Lioness, Deep Dive, Willmott's Ghost, Westward and General Porpoise Doughnuts and Coffee.

Her new cookbook, "Sunlight & Breadcrumbs ," is available for preorder, and "highlights the beauty and creativity in making everyday food at home." Its release date is set for Sept. 24.

Follow along on Instagram for updates as these dynamic dining destinations come to life in downtown Seattle.

