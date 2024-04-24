In-N-Out Burger proposes second Washington location

In-N-Out Burger is coming to Washington State, and the company is now considering a second location.

According to the City of Vancouver, In-N-Out Burger is in the pre-application phase for a location on the east side of the city. This would make it the second In-N-Out Burger location in Clark County.

The signs points to an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California on August 30, 2018. - Califoria's Democratic Party Chairman, Eric Bauman, is calling for a boycott of the Irvine, CA based fast food chain after it donated $25,000 to help Cali Expand

Property records suggest the new potential location could be near the corner of SE Mill Plain Blvd. and SE 136th Ave., currently occupied by a vacant Rite Aid building.

This news follows the California-based fast-food chain's announcement that their first Washington location will open in Ridgefield, Washington, just north of Vancouver.

On April 9, In-N-Out Burger posted on Instagram that it was officially working on a plan to open a restaurant in southern Washington in 2025:

"We’re excited to share that we’re working on a plan to come to Southern Washington by 2025! It’s an exciting day for our Company, the In-N-Out Family and our Customers. Stay tuned for more details. We’re looking forward to serving quality burgers, fries, and shakes in Southern Washington! #innout"

In-N-Out has locations in multiple states across the Western United States and Texas. Previously, the nearest stores were in Salem, Roseburg, Grants Pass and Medford, Oregon, and Meridian, Idaho.

The popular chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

