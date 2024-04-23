WA governor candidate Semi Bird reacts to GOP endorsement

On Tuesday, FOX 13's Hana Kim sat down with Republican candidate for governor Semi Bird.

Over the weekend, he clinched the state Republican Party endorsement.

During the interview, he reacted to clinching the endorsement and responded to those who say he should have been disqualified from getting the endorsement in the first place.

On Friday, Republican candidate Dave Reichert pulled his name out, saying he was no longer seeking the state GOP endorsement. Reichert says he is still running for governor but called the convention process dishonest and chaotic.

He and others say Bird should have been disqualified for not coming forward with a bank larceny conviction that The Seattle Times revealed last week.

Reichert says Bird's supporters tried to change the rules during the convention to get their candidate endorsed, leading to a rowdy and loud scene.

Bird told FOX 13 that he takes accountability for the misdemeanor from 30 years ago.

MORE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Tesla driver hit, killed motorcyclist in Snohomish County while using autopilot: docs

2 WA beaches named among 25 best in US by Travel and Leisure

WA launches $45M program to make EVs more affordable

AMBER Alert canceled: Washington 1-year-old found safe after pursuit in Oregon

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

He says as a young man, he was angry with his dad and lied on a credit card application using his dad's information.