WA political leaders, analysts weigh in on Biden dropping out of presidential race

President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his reelection bid. The news has political analysts and leaders across Washington state weighing in.

The unprecedented announcement, delivered less than four months before the election, immediately upended a campaign both political parties view as the most consequential in generations.

The president, intent on serving out the remainder of his term in office, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take on former President Trump. Biden, in a formal statement, encouraged his party to unite behind her, making her the party’s instant favorite for the nomination at its August convention in Chicago.

Harris, in a statement, praised Biden’s "selfless and patriotic act" and said she intends to "earn and win" her party’s nomination.

"I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda," she said.

Locally, democratic political consultant and analyst Cathy Allen saw Biden’s announcement as sad.

"My first reaction was to say, ‘This guy’s given everything. This guy’s done his job. This guy is actually doing this, which is to take the last step of his life and go out with his tail between his legs,'" she told FOX 13.

Allen has worked the political circuit and is familiar with both Biden and Harris.

"What this announcement does is it opens up new doors," she said. "It’s a brand-new day and a brand-new election now."

Republican political analyst Randy Pebble said the president’s announcement didn't come as a shock to him.

"Most of the political world has seen this coming since the debate," he said. "It was only a matter of time before his own party could position a way for him to move aside."

A party’s presumptive presidential nominee has never stepped out of the race so close to the election. President Lyndon Johnson, besieged by the Vietnam War, announced in March 1968 that he would not seek another term after just a single state’s primary. Biden’s July decision comes after more than 14 million Democrats cast votes supporting him through the primary process.

Allen told FOX 13 that Harris is now positioned to take on Trump and has the opportunity to convince voters she’s the person to best run the country.

"This woman knows her issues," she said. "This woman knows exactly how to keep people on issues. The one thing Donald Trump has never done is be able to actually talk about issues. It’s just something he doesn’t do."

The Biden/Harris announcement is getting various reactions from local Democratic leaders on social media.

Which Washington state leaders support Kamala Harris?

After President Joe Biden announced his decision to not seek re-election in 2024, Washington state's local leaders have expressed support for Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Donald Trump. Those voicing their support include Sen. Patty Murray, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Adam Smith, Democratic Party chair Shasti Conrad, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Maria Cantwell, and Rep. Rick Larsen.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, Democrat:

"America owes a deep debt of gratitude to Joe Biden for his historic leadership. … In 2020, he saved American democracy by beating Donald Trump, and he has led one of the most successful Presidential administrations in history. I am behind Vice President Harris one hundred percent."

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle:

"President Joe Biden has been the most progressive and effective President on domestic and economic policy in my lifetime. … I applaud his full-throated endorsement of Vice President Harris to be our Democratic nominee who will continue President Biden’s legacy, defeat Donald Trump, win the House and the Senate and defend our rights and freedoms. Vice President Harris has proven time and time again that she can prosecute the case against Donald Trump and campaign vigorously for Democrats down the ballot."

U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue:

"I believe Joe Biden made the right decision. I applaud President Joe Biden for making this difficult choice. I think it is the best path forward for our country. … I strongly support Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee for president."

Shasti Conrad, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party:

"He is a true patriot who ensured the Democratic Party denied Donald Trump a second term and has accomplished more in one term than many presidents have accomplished in two. I call on his delegates to support Vice President Kamala Harris. … We must offer our full-throated support for Vice President Harris. We cannot and will not survive another media cycle of hand-wringing about whether the country will accept a woman as our president."

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Democratic candidate for governor:

"Like many Washingtonians, I am grateful that President Joe Biden has decided to suspend his campaign for re-election. While the decision was clearly difficult for him and his family, it was the right decision to make– for America, and for his legacy as an outstanding President. I am excited that Democrats can now rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who can unify our party and country. I am proud to offer her my endorsement and support."

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Democrat:

"As he’s done for five decades, Joe Biden put his country first. In the long scope of history, his work to protect us from the ravages of climate change will be seen as a historic achievement. Biden is going out on top with a long record of accomplishments we can all be proud of."

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, Democrat:

"The Democratic Party needs a standard bearer who can deliver our economic message — continuing the historic accomplishment of building more economic opportunities for working-class people and a focus on lowering costs. President Biden led our nation to accomplish these historic victories. Just like our party’s victories on Social Security, Medicare, and family leave, Biden’s policies on infrastructure, manufacturing, and lowering drug costs will be tremendous legacies."

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett:

"I laud President Biden’s vision and leadership. With him in the White House, our agenda became a reality for the American people. I believe that we can build on these accomplishments and continue to deliver results that matter. … when we elect the Democratic ticket."

How are Washington Republican leaders responding to Biden dropping out?

Here’s a roundup of Republicans and their take on the Biden/Harris announcement:

Jim Walsh, chair of the Washington State Republican Party:

"It’s troubling that President Joe Biden is quitting his campaign for re-election at this late point in our nation’s process. Many American voters chose him over other candidates in his Party’s caucuses and primaries. Now, Biden is allowing Party elites to override the voters’ choice and select someone new to be his Party’s presidential candidate. This is not democracy. It’s a small group—which tends to be more extreme in its politics than ordinary voters—putting Party over People."

Carmen Goers, Republican candidate in the 8th Congressional District:

"President Biden showed real strength in announcing today that he will no longer seek a second term. Regardless of how I feel about his policies or politics, making this decision isn’t easy and should be given the respect it deserves. I will work with whoever is in the Oval Office to ensure that my constituents in the 8th Congressional District are being heard."

