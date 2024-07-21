Washington political leaders react to Biden dropping out

Political leaders across Washington state have voiced their thoughts on Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

Bob Ferguson, the front-runner in the Washington gubernatorial race, is endorsing Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, as did Biden after announcing he was dropping out.

"She’ll never back down to powerful interests — and she genuinely cares about people. She is a prosecutor who has put away criminals. She’s exactly the fighter we need to take on a convicted felon in November and win," said Ferguson in a social media post.

The current governor of Washington, Jay Inslee, also took to X in response to the breaking news.

Inslee said Biden is "going out on top," acknowledging the president's accomplishments over the last five decades.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell thanked the president for "leading our nation out of the pandemic to making us stronger with job growth, climate action, and a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure."

The Washington State Republican Party issued a statement on Biden's withdrawal, with chairman Jim Walsh calling out the president for dropping out late in the presidential race.

"It’s troubling that President Joe Biden is quitting his campaign for re-election at this late point in our nation’s process. Many American voters chose him over other candidates in his Party’s caucuses and primaries. Now, Biden is allowing Party elites to override the voters’ choice and select someone new to be his Party’s presidential candidate. This is not democracy. It’s a small group — which tends to be more extreme in its politics than ordinary voters — putting Party over People.

Like many Americans, I will be watching the chaos — and this is REAL chaos — within Biden’s Party over the next few weeks. We will fight to protect the voice of the People," the statement read.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington state praised Biden for his achievements and dedication to the Democratic Party.

"Just like our party's victories on Social Security, Medicare, and family leave, Biden's policies on infrastructure, manufacturing, and lowering drug costs will be tremendous legacies," Sen. Cantwell said on X.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA 9th District) said he believes Biden made the right decision.

"I think it is the best path forward for our country. I thank him for the great job he has done as President and for his 50+ years as a dedicated public servant," Smith's X post read, in part.

Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District) also posted a statement on X shortly after the announcement, commending President Biden and his legacy.

