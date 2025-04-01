Missing kids in Seattle found

The Brief Seattle police said they have found two children who went missing on Tuesday. Police thanked the public for its assistance.



Seattle police have found two children who were reported missing on Tuesday.

Police sent an update at 5:06 p.m. saying the children were found safe, and thanked the public for its assistance.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

