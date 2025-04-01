21-year-old man missing in Snohomish County, last seen in Arlington

The Brief Authorities in western Washington are actively searching for a missing 21-year-old man with autism who went missing in the Arlington area on Sunday. Jonathan Hoang left his home on 114th Drive Northeast between Sunday evening and Monday morning without a jacket, his own shoes, and his phone.



Authorities in Washington are searching for a 21-year-old man with autism who went missing in the Arlington area on Sunday.

Jonathan Hoang was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on March 30. According to a family member, Hoang left his home on 114th Drive Northeast between Sunday evening and Monday morning without a jacket, his shoes, and his phone.

Hoang is possibly wearing black slip-on shoes, a t-shirt and pants. He is also autistic, but is verbal and can hold a conversation.

Hoang's family says this is not typical behavior for him, and are worried he may have gotten in a car with a stranger.

Snohomish County, King County, and Island County deputies, along with Search and Rescue crews, are actively looking for Hoang. They ask anyone living nearby to check home surveillance cameras.

If you see Jonathan, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and a family member of Jonathan Hoang.

