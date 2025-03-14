The Brief Arlington police are asking the public to be extra vigilant after receiving reports of an organized crime ring targeting and scamming people across the city. Police said the group is selling fake gold jewelry and swindling people out of their money.



Arlington police are asking the public to be extra vigilant after they’ve received reports of an organized crime ring targeting people across the city and scamming them.

Police said the group is selling fake gold jewelry and swindling people out of their money. It’s happening up and down the I-5 corridor, outside of stores like Safeway and Walmart, as well as the Pilot Travel Center.

"I don’t like it, I think they need to be arrested or kicked out of here," Lori Clark said.

The FBI identified the group as part of Romanian criminal organizations, according to Arlington police. They added, these individuals enter stores in groups, distract people, then steal things.

They also pose as stranded drivers faking medical emergencies, or using children in a ploy to sell fake gold jewelry.

Related article

What they're saying:

"They’ll take whatever they can get, they’ll take $20, $100, $1000," said Jimmy Metz, co-owner of Lizzy’s Jewelry.

"I feel like if people are buying gold from a parking lot that’s probably not legitimate," Amanda O’Malley said.

At Lizzy’s Jewelry, it’s their business to spot the real from the fake.

"We can see that it’s fake, and the customer really believes it’s real, and it’s worth $1,000, and it’s not worth anything," Metz said.

Metz told FOX 13 this is something they’ve been dealing with on and off again for five years.

"Sometimes we’ll see like five people a day for a week or two," Metz said.

The group plays on people’s emotions. The innocent shoppers will buy the fake jewelry, then come into their store to sell it.

"They don’t care about jewelry, they didn’t really want the ring, they don’t care about a necklace, they were doing it because they wanted to help these people get to the next town or whatever their story is," Metz said.

Police are now urging people who live in Arlington to stay alert.

"Please tell all of your friends and family members," Metz said. "Don’t get sucked into the scam," he added.

Arlington police say if you see any suspicious activity, always report it and call 911.

The Source: Information in this story is from Arlington Police and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

FBI urges public to delete WA Good to Go text scam messages

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

Flushing illegal contraband behind bars; WA youth facility leader says it’s 'OK'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.