The Brief A man was taken into custody after a hit-and-run, crashing into a family member's garage and stealing a Snohomish County deputy's patrol car, the sheriff's office said. Arlington police officers stopped the suspect as he began driving down the driveway, later taking him into custody.



A man was arrested in Snohomish County after stealing a deputy's patrol car during a family argument.

What we know:

The incident happened at a home on 71st Drive Northeast in Arlington, near the Arlington Municipal Airport.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the suspect crashed a truck and trailer into the garage of a family member's home, leading to a verbal argument between two parties.

When a deputy arrived and attempted to deescalate the argument, the suspect allegedly got in the deputy's patrol car and began driving down the driveway.

Two Arlington Police officers pinned the patrol car as it was leaving, and the suspect was taken into custody, deputies said.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured in the incident, and the patrol car sustained minor scratches.

The suspect was also apparently wanted for an earlier hit-and-run in Arlington. His charges are unknown at this time.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.