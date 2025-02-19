Police investigate after fire damages multiple homes in Everett, WA

The Brief Police are searching for suspects after multiple houses under construction caught fire in Everett. Four structures were impacted, with one house considered a total loss and a second sustaining exterior damage. No suspects are in custody.



A police investigation was launched after multiple houses under construction caught fire in Everett early Wednesday.

(Everett Fire Department)

Timeline:

According to the Everett Fire Department (EFD), crews responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire in an alley near the corner of Lombard Avenue and 19th Street around 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a house under construction fully engulfed in flames, which were spreading to a second house that was also under construction. Crews reported that four structures were impacted by the fire.

The EFD said the main house is considered a total loss, while the second house sustained mostly exterior damage. A third home and a gazebo nearby suffered minor damage.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. There were no occupants in the buildings under construction, and no residents were displaced from the third home. No injuries were reported.

Snohomish PUD responded to secure downed power lines that fell during the fire response.

What's next:

At 11 a.m., the EFD announced that, while crews continue to investigate the fire's cause, the criminal investigation had been handed over to the Everett Police Department.

As of this writing, no suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

