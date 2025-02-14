Family mourns mom killed in Everett RV fire

The Brief A deadly RV fire has devastated an Everett family. While the cause remains under investigation, we talk with family members about conditions leading up to the fire.



A candle still flickers in the spot where a man and woman died in Everett, after an RV caught fire. FOX 13 talked with the daughter of the 39-year-old woman killed, Jennifer Sanders, on Friday.

"I kind of still don’t believe it, it’s like shock, I’m shocked," Faith Mushrow, Sanders oldest daughter said. "It feels like I can go drive and find her, I don’t think about it as I’ll never see her again."

Jennifer Sanders and her daughter.

The backstory:

The RV was parked on a residential street near Paine Field Way when that fire broke out last Friday, according to investigators. Inside the RV, there were hoarding conditions, Everett Fire said.

"It wasn’t livable really," Mushrow said. She told FOX 13, with the cold conditions, she believes the fire was tied to her mom using propane tanks to keep warm. A recent encounter with a stranger at a 7-Eleven also reinforced her suspicion.

"I walk in and I’m at the cash register and this guy is staring at me, and he was like ‘are you Jennifer’s daughter?’"

She said that man told her he was the last one to see her mom and the second person who died in the RV that day. She added that he also revealed that he smelled gas when he visited the RV, and they weren’t using an actual heater.

"He told me they were using something you deep-fry a turkey in, and you lower the metal piece to deep-fry the turkey, and it was connected to a propane tank," Mushrow said.

FOX 13 reached out to the Everett Fire Department about the cause of the fire. They said the exact cause is still under investigation.

For Mushrow, the cause won’t bring her mom back. "I miss her cooking, and I miss she would never want to leave us alone, she always wanted to lay with us and sit with us," Mushrow said. "She was always just nice."

What you can do:

The family has a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, you can find it here.

"Everybody hug their family as much as possible because I wish I could speak with her again," Mushrow said.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting.

