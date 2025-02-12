Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area
4
Wind Advisory
until THU 1:00 PM PST, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, North Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Cold Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Skagit County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Bremerton and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Admiralty Inlet Area, North Coast, Everett and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Hood Canal Area

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Everett, WA

By
Published  February 12, 2025 10:38am PST
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

Deadly crash in Everett, WA

Everett police are investigating a deadly crash.

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday on Broadway in Everett.
    • Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene. 

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Everett on Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

The crash happened near 13th Street and Broadway before 6 a.m.

Crews had to shut down both directions for the investigation. 

Investigators said the pedestrian was a man, and the driver stayed at the scene. 

The Source: This story was based on information from the Everett Fire Department. 

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.

EverettNews