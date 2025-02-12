Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Everett, WA

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday on Broadway in Everett. Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene.



Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Everett on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened near 13th Street and Broadway before 6 a.m.

Crews had to shut down both directions for the investigation.

Investigators said the pedestrian was a man, and the driver stayed at the scene.

The Source: This story was based on information from the Everett Fire Department.

