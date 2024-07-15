Redmond Police warn of violent fake gold scam targeting vulnerable residents

Scammers peddling fake gold jewelry on the Eastside are targeting vulnerable residents, including elderly and non-English-speaking residents.

An attempted swindle caught on camera in Redmond turned into a full-out mugging, raising concerns among authorities.

"The reason we’re bringing attention to it today is because we are seeing that escalation where if our victim is smart enough not to engage, the suspects are sometimes moving to violence," Detective Sgt. Jesse Bollerud said.

The attempted mugging occurred on June 18 at 3:20 p.m. in the Education Hill neighborhood. The video shows a woman out for a walk when an SUV pulls up beside her. Moments later, another woman exits the vehicle and approaches the victim.

"We’ve seen them in parking lots, we’ve seen them stop people on the street," Bollerud explained.

Based on previous scams, Redmond Police believe the suspect likely used a common ruse to engage the victim and convince them to purchase the fake gold jewelry.

Scammers peddling fake gold jewelry on the Eastside are targeting vulnerable residents, including elderly and non-English-speaking residents. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We’re seeing a new twist on kind of an old scam," said Bollerud. "The gold ring scam is one of the oldest and most prevalent scams where the suspect will approach a victim offering to sell jewelry … usually with some story or emergency: why they need the cash right now."

Redmond police shared common stories including needing gas for their car, losing their passport or needing a hotel for the night.

At least a dozen similar incidents have been reported on the Eastside. Police suspect these crimes may be part of an organized ring.

While such scams are typically reported along highways by state patrol, they are now occurring in quiet neighborhoods, catching unsuspecting residents off guard.

"They tend to target the elderly or non-English speaking residents," Jesse added.

Redmond Police urge residents to be alert and recommend walking in groups until the suspects are apprehended.

