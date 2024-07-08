Seattle Police: Women pulled from car, beaten in road rage assault

Police are investigating a brazen road rage incident in West Seattle over the weekend, which led to two women being pulled from their car and beaten in the street.

Officers were called Saturday around 4:36 p.m. to a road rage call near California Ave SW and SW Charlestown St. According to the report, the road rage incident escalated into an assault.

Police say the victims were two women, a 22-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger.

They turned onto Charlestown St and cut off another driver, and the suspects in the other vehicle, also two women, got into an argument with them. One of the suspects grabbed the driver and pulled her out of the car, then both of them started assaulting her.

The victim in the passenger seat tried to move over and stop the car from rolling away, but one of the suspects pulled her from the car and started beating her, too.

The victims' car rolled away and struck a third car, though the people inside were not injured.

The suspects got back in their car and sped away.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, and the 26-year-old had minor injuries.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the road rage attack or the suspects is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Seattle weather: Heat wave continues with possible record heat

Wildfire breaks out at Gorge Amphitheater during concert

FAA mandates inspections of Boeing 737 oxygen masks for safety compliance

2 WA juvenile rehabilitation facilities suspend intakes due to overcrowding

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.