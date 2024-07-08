Seattle weather: Heat wave continues with possible record heat

A heat wave continues in the Pacific Northwest as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place early this week.

Monday and Tuesday will bring the hottest temperatures of 2024 so far. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s, with overnight lows only dropping to the mid to upper 60s through Wednesday morning.

Some areas of the south Puget Sound could hit 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

The hottest day of the year so far in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat advisory has been issued for the Puget Sound area, with highs in the mid 80s for the north sound and Washington Coast, and mid to upper 90s for the central and south Puget Sound areas.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of Central and Eastern Washington, the Columbia River Gorge, and the Portland metro area as temps soar over 100 degrees.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for most of Washington State Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle's warmest temperature of the year on average is 94 degrees. In 2021, the city hit 108 degrees, shattering the all-time record.

The hottest high temperatures of the year for the past 11 years in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday's high of 93 degrees broke the record for July 7. There is a chance of tying the daily record Monday and breaking it again on Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning is in place for the western Cascade foothills as wildfire dangers increase with low humidity, breezy easterly winds, and hot temperatures.

Seattle could break high temperature records the next two days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will bring some cooler air by Thursday, but temperatures will remain in the 80s with sunny skies through next weekend. There is no rain or any sign of a cool down in sight for the next 10-14 days.