Seattle weather: Heatwave prompts multiple Weather Alert Days

We warmed up even more today as compared to yesterday. Many spots saw afternoon highs today in the 90s.

Overnight lows, unfortunately, won't cool off too much. Most locations will only see overnight temperatures in the low 60s.

The light easterly to northeasterly winds will likely blow some smoke from the Pioneer Fire in Chelan County into the Cascades and North Sound. The smoke won't be thick enough to diffuse the sunshine, so afternoon temperatures are again forecast to be quite warm, topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The ridge of high pressure is shifting northward toward the Pac NW. As it settles in overhead tomorrow through Tuesday, we will see the warmest temperatures of this heat wave. Many locations will see record heat beginning tomorrow.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through the weekend into much of next week. The hot, dry conditions are also leading to high fire danger with Red Flag Warnings in the mountains till late Tuesday night.

Relief will be slow to come. Even through the middle of next week, temperatures will still be in the upper 80s. We will begin to feel a little more of the marine push by Thursday and through next week.