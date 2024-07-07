Seattle Weather: Record temperatures heading into work week

Sunday we saw numerous record highs around the Pacific Northwest as highs soared into the 90s.

RECORDS (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs across the region topped out in the mid to low 90s. Average high temperatures are usually only in the mid 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight, temperatures will stay mild and clear across the state. Not a lot of relief from the heat with lows only dropping into the low 60s.

Regional Overnight Lows

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect for Washington state into next week. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s and even triple digits for some.

HEAT ALERTS

Record highs are possible for Seattle again this week, especially Tuesday. It is possible on Monday, but the forecast is a few degrees below the old record.

Forecast Highs 7 Day

Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 90s for the south sound and the low 90s for Central

Regional Highs Tomorrow

High pressure will continue to build this week and temperatures will still remain above the 90 degree mark.

Jet Stream 500 mb (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Weather Alert for hot temperatures will remain in effect through Tuesday. Highs will still be warm for the second half of the week, but just not quite as hot as this weekend. No major rain or cooling in the extended forecast.