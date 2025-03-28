‘Totally unusual’: Binders containing meth sent to Algona business

The Brief Someone reportedly mailed methamphetamine to a business in Algona, Washington. A large emergency response arrived at the business as law enforcement worked to identify the substance. One person was hospitalized.



Scary moments at a business in Algona, when a random delivery forced workers to evacuate. One worker even had to be hospitalized.

Timeline:

On Thursday morning, hazmat crews, police and medics were outside a business complex on the 1600 block of Industrial Drive. Algona police told FOX 13 that someone had sent binders to this trading business.

Inside the binders was methamphetamine. "They were actually binders of baseball cards," Algona Police Chief James Schrimpsher said.

First responders arrive at a Algona business

"When they opened up the binders, the powder was covering up the pages of the baseball cards and there were trace amounts and then large amounts down the middle," Schrimpsher said.

He said, out of precaution, they evacuated the entire building and called in hazmat crews. "This is literally the first time that this has happened," Schrimpsher said.

He added, one person who was in contact with the binders took themselves to the hospital, they are expected to be okay, but in his 30 years in law enforcement, he told FOX 13, this wasn’t like anything he has seen.

"Totally unusual, totally random, I was not expecting that yesterday," Schrimpsher said.

What's next:

The incident is still under investigation. Chief Schrimpsher said they know who sent the binder, and they’re looking into it, but if it was sent through the postal service, then that person is looking at a federal offense.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting and Algona Police.

