A small brush fire broke out at the Gorge Amphitheatre during an electronic music concert Saturday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the fire was caused by pyrotechnics used during the show.

The brush fire broke out in a small area adjacent to the concert venue during the last song of the set. The remainder of the show was canceled and concertgoers exited the premises.

It happened during a performance from electronic duo Odesza on the final night of their "The Last Goodbye" Tour.

Credit: Reddit user SEG314

Many concert attendees recorded the fire as its flames grew not far from the stage.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The Gorge thanked concertgoers for their attendance and celebrating the end of Odesza's tour.

KHQ Local News contributed to this report.

