Driver dead after crashing into a pole in Kent, WA

An investigation is underway after a deadly single-car crash that happened in Kent Tuesday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), deputies responded to reports of a crash near the corner of Orillia Rd. S and S 204th St. just before 4 a.m. This area is near St. Patrick Cemetery.

Puget Sound Fire arrived at the scene and found the car had gone into a ditch and struck a power pole. The sole occupant was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies they heard the car pass by, sounding like it was going at a high rate of speed before the crash.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Further information about the incident is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.