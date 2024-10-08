Woman arrested in connection with Kent, WA stabbing

Police have located and arrested the woman suspected of stabbing a man inside his home in Kent last week.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), officers received a 911 call at around 4:06 a.m. on Oct. 3 from a man who reported being stabbed inside his home near the corner of 126th Ave. SE and SE 235th St. The 42-year-old victim told police the suspect was a woman whom he didn’t know.

Multiple first responders arrived at the scene, and they found him lying in the street outside his home with multiple stab wounds.

Officers and firefighters immediately treated him and transported him to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Despite the severity of his wounds, he survived.

After obtaining search warrants and collecting evidence, detectives eventually identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Kent woman.

On Monday, Oct. 7, at around 11:30 a.m., KPD detectives and a SWAT team conducted surveillance and saw the suspect driving in her car. When she returned home, officers established containment around the area and used a loudspeaker to encourage her to surrender.

After a few minutes, authorities determined she had fled on foot shortly before they arrived.

Officers searched the area and subsequently took her into custody without incident.

The KPD says this remains an active investigation as they continue to collect evidence to determine what led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTips@kentwa.gov .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.