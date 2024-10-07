The 16-year-old is the daughter of The Flaming Lips' drummer Steven Drozd has been reported missing.

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd was last seen around the Seattle Space Needle at 11:30 a.m. on October 5, after her father's concert at Climate Pledge Arena the night before.

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd missing poster, daughter of The Flaming Lips Steven Drozd.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds and standing at 5'7" tall.

Local law enforcement believe she was heading downtown and have confirmed she is the daughter of the famous band instrumentalist.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Seattle Police at 206-625-5011 or call or text Becky Drozd at 405-831-6795.

The Flaming Lips have a scheduled concert date tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, in Sacramento. It is unclear at time of reporting if that show will be canceled.

