Caught on camera: Tacoma foot chase ends in armed dispensary burglar arrest

Tacoma police, with the help of K9 Odin say they captured an armed suspect linked to a series of cannabis dispensary burglaries last month.

According to a release posted to Facebook, the September 15th incident included a high-speed chase in the area of the 1900 block of Port of Tacoma Road.

Police released bodycam of the incident on Saturday.

Footage from bodyworn cameras show the suspect running away after the chase. He was apprehended near an apartment complex with the help of coordinated efforts of officers and K9 Odin.

As for the original car chase, Tacoma police said, "The suspects led officers on a high-speed pursuit into King County, with speeds ranging from 60 to 100 miles per hour. Considering the seriousness of the crime, the suspects' involvement in a series of burglaries, and the time of day with minimal traffic, officers initiated the pursuit."

Officers tell FOX 13 the suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries targeting local dispensaries.

The remaining suspects are still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department. Their non-emergency number is (253) 287-4455.

