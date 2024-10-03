Dog falls onto car from I-5 overpass in Seattle, WSP investigating

The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a dog fell onto a car from an Interstate 5 overpass in Seattle.

The dog, which fell at around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, is in stable condition. The incident happened near I-5 and Northeast 85th Street.

Washington State Patrol District 2 Public Information Officer Rick Johnson says there were unconfirmed reports that the dog was thrown off the overpass. No witnesses have reported seeing anyone throw the dog.

The dog's owner says her name is Skye, and she escaped from the front yard while her owner was at work.

Witnesses reported the dog jumped from the overpass and landed on a moving car.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Skye recovering at a shelter

Anyone who has information on this incident and hasn't talked to troopers is asked to contact Washington State Patrol.

