Man accused of sneaking into Bellevue apartment pleads not guilty

A man accused of sneaking into a Bellevue apartment and exposing himself to a group of international students while they slept pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

The suspect, Steven Malepeai, is charged with indecent exposure with sexual motivation and residential burglary with sexual motivation.

(File / FOX 13)

According to reports, police responded to the apartment at a complex off of SE 4th Pl. at around 5:45 a.m.

The victims stated that after they woke up, he reportedly laid down on a bed and refused to leave.

He claimed he was homeless and had nowhere else to go. The women didn’t believe him and were terrified that he might assault them.

Two friends had been sleeping in the living room area, and when one of the women left to take a walk, police believe the door failed to lock.

Minutes later, Malepeai allegedly snuck into the apartment. Police say he began exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

The young women said that he started smoking in the apartment, then went to the kitchen to get a drink of milk before returning to the living room area to lie down.

Police reported in court documents that:

"The victims in the home were scared and described asking Malepeai to leave, which he responded by raising a clenched fist."

"This led the victims to hide inside of a room."

"While in the room, they saw Malepeai drink beverages from the fridge before he laid in a bed where law enforcement later found him apparently asleep."

"He doesn’t want to leave. So, it’s a show of escalating his behavior towards them," said Barnwell. "That’s what we are still kind of looking into as to why. It’s not something we see where someone breaks into a home or breaks into a home or breaks into an apartment and still sticks around."

"We want to thank the Bellevue police, they reacted very fast," said Adel.

Prosecutors say he has 10 prior warrants, including lewd conduct and trespassing.

Malepeai is held in King County Jail on $100,000 bail. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 25.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.