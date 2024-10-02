Todd Roggenkamp, a Mercer Island police officer, is currently under investigation following two separate internal inquiries.

The first investigation uncovered an off-duty night of drinking that resulted in his wife’s arrest and his attempts to leverage his rank for her release, while the second investigation focused on multiple violations stemming from a sex toy prank.

An off-duty night of drinking

Andrew Goodman, a Fall City resident, was the victim of an assault on Oct. 8, 2023, where Jennifer Roggenkamp, (Todd's wife) struck him multiple times.

Video footage and police reports obtained by FOX 13 Seattle reveal that Todd was present at the scene, flashing his badge to gain access to The Last Frontier Saloon after his wife had left her phone behind and the bar had already closed.

"It makes other officers look bad," said Goodman. "It’s a badge, not a crown."

At the scene, Goodman intervened to explain that his friend, the bartender, could not reopen the bar as it was already locked for the night. When the situation escalated into violence, Goodman contacted 911 and Todd and his group left.

Deputies later stopped Todd, Jennifer and their group, resulting in Jennifer’s arrest for assault. During the encounter, Todd provided false information to deputies about the night’s events.

The situation escalated further when, just one-hour later, Todd — who deputies noted appeared highly intoxicated — drove himself to King County Jail and demanded his wife's release following her arrest.

According to documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Todd's chief remarked: "You were exceptionally unprofessional and demeaning when you called one of the deputies a ‘F—ing amateur’ and another deputy a ‘fat guy.’"

‘He knew the rule of lethal combat in the state of Washington’

According to police reports and an internal investigation, it was confirmed that Todd was at a wedding on Oct. 8, before arriving at The Last Frontier Saloon in Fall City.

While at the bar, the group mentioned they had just come from a fellow officer's wedding. Todd was drinking with his wife, along with a fellow Mercer Island Police officer and her husband.

At some point that evening, Jennifer left behind her iPhone. When the group returned to retrieve it, the bar had already been closed for the night by the bartender.

The bartender did not have the code to reopen the bar — a point Goodman told FOX 13 Seattle she and the bartender tried to explain.

"It went zero to 60 in, like, five seconds," said Goodman, who explained that Todd flashed his badge and told everyone they were not legally closed because it wasn’t 2 a.m. yet.

"’This badge says I can get in the building’ … is verbatim what he says," explained Goodman.

When asked for his badge number and department, Goodman said Todd became enraged, while his wife turned violent, kicking Goodman in the groin.

Video obtained by FOX 13 Seattle shows Goodman disengage and walk away. That’s when he alleges that Todd approached him and attempted to engage in a fight.

In the 911 call recorded shortly after the incident, Goodman told dispatchers that Todd "challenged my friend, and I, to fight because he knew the rule of lethal combat in the state of Washington."

"To say ‘awkward’ would be an understatement," said Justin McMartin, Goodman’s friend that witnessed the entire episode.

"He seems very immature … and having someone immature with a badge and a gun scares me."

While a fight never took place, Jennifer went a step further by swinging at Goodman so hard she spun herself around as if she were doing a pirouette, eventually falling to the ground. When Goodman turned his back to disengage again, she kicked him a second time before she was pulled back.

Jennifer Roggenkamp is seen kicking Andrew Goodman from behind on surveillance video captured by a camera at The Last Frontier Saloon in Fall City, Wash., on Oct. 8, 2023. (The Last Frontier Saloon)

The arrest and trip to jail

Just before midnight on Oct. 8, 2023, a dispatch went out to King County deputies alerting them of the assault at The Last Frontier Saloon.

A deputy near I-90 spotted the vehicle associated with the assault heading towards I-90 and was able to catch up to the vehicle and pull it over.

Upon approach, the deputy noted that he was overwhelmed by the odor of alcoholic beverages, noting of the backseat passengers: "both Todd and Jennifer were clearly inebriated as displayed by their slurred speech, heavy eyelids and uncoordinated movements."

During the traffic stop, Todd consistently denied that any assault had occurred.

When questioned about flashing his badge, Todd claimed he was a Bothell firefighter. He also became argumentative, insisting that the business was not "legally closed" despite being informed that private establishments have the right to close at their discretion.

Todd then told everyone in the car they could leave at any time, and that due to Washington state laws surrounding vehicle pursuits the driver should drive off.

A memo from the Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD) noted that Todd lied to the deputies on scene multiple times and displayed demeaning behavior, referring to one officer as a "f—ing amateur." And his confrontational attitude and threats to drive away occurred in the presence of his subordinate officer.

Deputies arrested Jennifer for fourth-degree assault and took her to King County Jail. Todd arrived within the hour, driving himself there.

A MIPD memo obtained by FOX 13 Seattle read:

"It is extremely concerning that you drove the vehicle within approximately one hour of being observed by the King County deputies as very intoxicated."

However, the concerning behaviors did not stop there. Todd showed up with cash and demanded that his wife be released to him. Actions so outside the norm, the jail staff called the MIPD to complain.

Once Todd’s actions failed inside, he called the jail from the parking lot. This time, a higher-up answered and identified their rank, to which Todd responded: "I am too," before arguing for his wife’s release.

When told he would have to wait until 7 a.m. to pick up his wife, he threatened to block the sally port to the jail — the secure entry point for officers — unless they released his wife.

A memo obtained by FOX 13 Seatle, from the King County Department for Adult and Juvenile Detention, noted Todd’s response to his wife’s pick-up time:

"I’m going to sit here and block all the cops from coming in."

Todd eventually calmed down but later expressed frustration, claiming that the jail’s booking officer was "unprofessional."

Even though Jennifer was arrested for fourth-degree assault, prosecutors did not file any charges against her.

A second incident: a sex toy prank

After the actions of Oct. 8 became known, a second incident took place that same month. This time, it involved Todd attaching a dildo to a marked patrol car.

During an internal investigation, it was discovered that while Todd was serving as an on-duty watch commander he found a dildo in a Park-and-Ride lot. Investigative documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle reveal that Todd placed the toy on another officer’s rear windshield without his knowledge, resulting in the officer driving around the community for several hours with a dildo attached to his vehicle.

Todd later placed it in the truck bed of another officer's personal vehicle.

Text messages with a picture of the sex toy attached to the patrol car were sent by Todd. The message read: "What’s up with the weird tactical antenna that (name redacted) was driving around with last night?"

During the investigation, Todd said he thought it was funny despite acknowledging it was a bad idea. He claimed to have followed the officer during his stops to make sure he did not respond to a service call.

A demotion and a Criminal Justice Training Center investigation

Todd avoided termination for these two incidences by taking a demotion from sergeant to officer. He is currently serving as a MIPD officer.

Initially, the MIPD chief proposed termination for the incidents; however, he later accepted a "last chance employment agreement," permitting Todd to return to work. In Todd’s warning letter, the chief noted that he had considered Todd’s 18 years of service with the department.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the MIPD which provided the following statement:

"The Mercer Island Police Department investigates all reports of alleged officer misconduct thoroughly and swiftly. MIPD took immediate action related to this incident, and while we aren’t able to publicly discuss the details of personnel processes, corrective action was taken. The Police Chief submitted the case to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission for their certification review process. The trust placed in our department by our community is our greatest asset. The investigation process and independent review by the Criminal Justice Training Commission ensure any actions not meeting our highest standards for officer conduct are addressed."

The findings, however, were sent to the Criminal Justice Training Center, which can decertify police officers.

That investigation was handed off in February and is still active.

Editor's note: FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Mercer Island Police Department's union and the Roggenkamp's for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

