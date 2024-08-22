WA union leaders call on Gov. Inslee to fire embattled DCYF leader

Governor Inslee is facing a growing call for him to fire Secretary Ross Hunter, his handpicked leader of Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families.

A letter began circulating this week, with union leaders from the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) indicating that they’re joining the call for the "immediate removal of DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter."

That call comes after a FOX 13 Investigates story in which Hunter defended his job performance in the midst of a crisis in the state’s juvenile rehabilitation facilities.

The juvenile detention facility in Chehalis — the Green Hill School — has become a hot topic as attacks on staff, fights and riots unfold due to an overpopulation crisis.

DCYF came under fire this year when it suddenly announced to counties that it could no longer accept inmates, a primary function of the agency. That led to a lawsuit, and failed attempts by DCYF to clear bed space that brought additional lawsuits.

"I have a hard job," said Sec. Hunter prior to the latest call for his removal. "I face challenging decisions. I make decisions based on what I think the right thing to do is, and I’m going to continue to do that."

Legislators have previously called on Secretary Hunter to resign. Governor Inslee’s advisory board has also called on Inslee to fire Hunter, a call that drew a response from his Chief of Staff without ever mentioning Hunter by name.

Following new videos of multiple fights and attacks on staff aired on FOX 13 Seattle, Governor Inslee’s press secretary responded to questions the next day saying: "The governor is traveling out of state and I haven’t had the chance to get in touch with him directly."

The press secretary said he’s aware of the challenging conditions, and that Gov. Inslee is regularly engaged with the agency.

Union leaders wrote a letter citing additional concerns, including problems with early learning, licensing and child welfare — all programs managed by DCYF.

