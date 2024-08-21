Who is Jahmed Haynes? Suspect in deadly Seattle carjacking has 8 felonies

The man arrested in connection to a carjacking that killed an 80-year-old woman in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood had previously served time for vehicular homicide, court records show.

Jahmed Kamal Haynes, 48, is accused of pushing beloved dog walker Ruth Dalton from her car and running her over, killing her. He's also accused of stabbing Dalton's dog to death and dumping its body in a park.

Haynes was arrested at his Seattle home by SWAT on Wednesday. During a press conference, Seattle Police described Haynes as a "violent person," adding that he has eight prior felonies and a history of mental health concerns.

One of those felonies was for a vehicular homicide back in 1993.

Court documents show he hit and killed a pedestrian in Capitol Hill while driving 50 mph down a sidewalk on February 3, 1993.

In an interview with police, Haynes said he had been at a nightclub, and when he left, he thought somebody was pursuing him for his drugs and weapons.

According to official records, Haynes crossed a center line, hit a parked car, and drove onto a sidewalk. After hitting and killing a man, Haynes jumped into a taxi cab and fled.

Haynes claimed he left the scene because he thought the person he hit was still under his car.

Seattle Police say they never found any evidence that someone had been pursuing Haynes.

Jahmed Kamal Haynes (2017)

Haynes served time for the fatal hit-and-run and was supervised by the Department of Corrections' Special Needs Unit until he was released. He was also arrested in 1999, and his last arrest in King County was in 2005.

Crime scene investigators in hazmat suits searched Haynes' last known residence in Capitol Hill on Wednesday after his arrest.

Haynes could appear in court as early as Thursday afternoon.

