‘Bait and switch’: The controversy over turning old WA churches into affordable housing

A months-long fight in Tacoma’s north end over the controversial conversion of a historic church into affordable housing is entering the appeals process.

Seven days are left to contend a decision by the city’s Planning Director, Peter Huffman, that would allow the project to move forward but would reduce the number of residents allowed from 51 to 29.

Opponents describe the development as a "for-profit kumbaya" project, arguing that it is being presented as a charitable initiative when it is actually a business venture.

Related article

The church conversion is being spearheaded by Warner Street Amici House LLC, the same company involved in a similar, contentious project in Port Orchard. FOX 13 has reached out to Amici House several times for a response to the criticism and has yet to hear back.

Port Orchard residents express concerns

The renovation of a century-old church is already underway in Port Orchard on the corner of Dekalb Street and Harrison Avenue. The company’s website projects the construction is expected to be completed next month. FOX 13 Seattle spoke with several residents living across the street and around the block who felt misled by the developers.

"My biggest issue, first of all, is the bait and switch we feel like we’ve been taken through," said Port Orchard resident Carole Nelson.

Rawlins Maye, another resident, echoed this sentiment, stating, "They sold us all these ideas on what it’s supposed to be," but believes the project is not as advertised. "It’s the classic pulling the wool over your eyes."

Dana Harmon, also from Port Orchard, expressed frustration, saying, "It wasn’t sold to the community as a for-profit venture."

Amici House website promises to uphold Christian values

According to the Amici House website, the Port Orchard project is intended to provide affordable community living for young adults finishing their education, completing internships, apprenticeships, and starting careers. Emphasizing a commitment to "God, friends, and community."

However, residents are skeptical. Dana Harmon further criticized the project, suggesting it is simply an apartment complex disguised as a charity initiative.

"I think it’s another manipulation to force the older generation out," she said, adding that the neighborhood cannot accommodate the influx of people. "They’re bringing 50 people in one building...the parking is going to be outrageous."

Harmon’s neighbor, Kymberly Phillips, expressed a mix of hope and suspicion.

"I want to be happily surprised that it’s going to be exactly how they envision it, but I kind of think, when’s the other shoe going to drop?"

Tacoma faces similar debate

The controversy isn’t limited to Port Orchard. In Tacoma, residents are engaged in a similar battle over another Amici House church conversion. The city has placed a limit of 29 residents for the project, but concerns persist about the proposed living conditions.

"I have an understanding for affordable housing and projects like that," said Tacoma resident Adrienne Hibbert. "The concern is the volume that they’re proposing."

Michael Martin, another Tacoma resident, expressed deep concern about the project, saying, "For me, it seemed like farming humans in this structure where it’s for profit."

