Invasive European green crabs detected in new area of WA coast

Invasive European green crabs (EGC) have been found in a new area of the Washington coast. They were first detected in the Quillayute River estuary near La Push. According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW), European green crabs are invasive species that threaten shellfish, eelgrass, and estuary habitats. They are often found in shallow waters.

Using traps and hand capture, the WDFW, Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission, and the Washington Sea Grant captured 33 crabs at the location. This is the first documented presence of these invasive crabs in the North Central Management Area.

"The detection of invasive crabs around La Push is not surprising given their populations to the north in Makah Bay and to the south in Grays Harbor and Willapa Bay," said Chelsey Buffington, WDFW’s European green crab project lead.

The European green crabs have been seen in Washington since 2016. Efforts to manage European green crabs have been extensive. In 2024 alone, WDFW has partnered with several agencies and partners to remove over 258,000 EGC from Washington waters. In 2021, EGC densities were 5 to 10 times higher than in the late 1990's.

"European green crabs do not respect jurisdictional boundaries," said Justin Bush, WDFW Aquatic Invasive Species policy coordinator. "This situation demonstrates how tribal nations, the state, and researchers can work together to manage a shared environmental threat."

Residents who encounter suspected European green crabs or their shells are urged to take photos and report them using the WDFW online form or the WA Invasives mobile app. The public is reminded that it is illegal to possess live EGC in Washington, and tampering with traps is discouraged. More information on regulations and reporting can be found on the WDFW website.

The WDFW provides an interactive map and graphics showcasing the work that has been done to control the EGC.

