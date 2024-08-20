Second wildfire sparks near Chelan, WA as Pioneer Fire rages on

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Lee Jorgensen)

Another wildfire has sparked in Chelan County, this time dangerously close to the town of Chelan, prompting Level 3 "go now" evacuations.

According to officials, the Stayman Fire has torched 30 acres in the hills southwest of Chelan. Level 3 evacuations — meaning "go now" — have been issued for the areas near Hawks Meadow Rd., Chukar Run, Dove Hollow Rd, Big Sage Lane, Hawks Ridge Rd, Columbia Rim Rd , Downie Canyon Rd, Chelan Butte, Little Butte and Butte Ranch Rd.

Level 1 "get ready" evacuation orders are in place for the town of Stayman.

Meanwhile, on the other end of Lake Chelan, the Pioneer Fire has scorched 38,727 acres near the town of Stehekin, and is only 23% contained as of Tuesday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

'This can’t be happening': Father of 18-year-old murdered in Skagit County shares story

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.