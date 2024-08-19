Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

After years of sitting idle, two decommissioned Washington State ferries are being towed across 3,700 miles of open ocean to their final destination in Ecuador.

The vessels, the Klahoya and Elwha, were sold for $100,000 each in a deal that Washington State Ferries (WSF) officials describe as a win for taxpayers.

A Long-Awaited Departure

Both retired vessels spent years moored in Eagle Harbor on Bainbridge Island. The Klahoya arrived first in 2017. The Elwha docked three years later in 2020.

WSF Spokesperson Ian Sterling says the boats have occupied valuable space at shipyard facilities.

Costs and Challenges of Aging Ferries

Sterling emphasized the challenges in finding a buyer for such old vessels.

"It’s difficult to sell these boats because by the time they’re done with decades and decades of service, they’re just used up and they’re tough to do things with," said Sterling.

In many cases, the cost of transporting old ferries can outweigh their sale value.

"Sometimes in these processes, we look at even having to pay to have ferries taken away, so this is a good result," Sterling added.

Final Chapter for Two Iconic Ferries

The lengthy voyage marks the end of an era for the vessels, which once served the residents of Puget Sound. The Klahoya and Elwha are both steeped in history.

The Klahoya, constructed in 1958 as part of the "Evergreen-Class," was among the first ferries built after the state agency's founding.

The Elwha, a "Super-Class" ferry with a two-level passenger deck and higher speeds, was designed to meet the demands of Puget Sound's growing population.

Despite their storied pasts, the ferries have outlived their usefulness.

"They’ve lived long hard lives, and it’s time for them to go," Sterling remarked.

The $200,000 received from the salvage facility in Central America may not be fully reinvested into the ferry system, according to Sterling.

As the Klahoya and Elwha make their way to their final resting place, another decommissioned ferry, the Hyak, remains docked in Kingston, with its future still uncertain. Washington State Ferries continues to grapple with the challenges of maintaining an aging fleet while meeting the needs of today’s travelers.

