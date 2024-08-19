A western Washington man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for repeatedly selling narcotics outside a Seattle drug treatment center and targeting its clients.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that 37-year-old Mohamed Aweys Muse was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Law enforcement began investigating Muse back in late 2022, where he was observed leaving an apartment in Kent and making hand-to-hand drug sales in the area of Airport Way South and South Holgate Street in Seattle's SODO neighborhood.

Muse was selling fentanyl and other narcotics just a block away from a methadone clinic, and he appeared to be targeting the treatment center's clients.

"Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that has been ravaging our community…I am particularly concerned with the targeting of a methadone clinic," said U.S. District Judge John H. Chun.

On February 2, 2023, law enforcement served a search warrant at Muse's Kent apartment, and another apartment in Lynwood he was recently staying at. There, investigators found fentanyl, cocaine, and three firearms.

Drugs seized from Mohamed Aweys Muse

"Muse regularly sold fentanyl in hand-to-hand transactions near a methadone clinic, targeting vulnerable individuals struggling to treat their addictions. This makes his drug trafficking particularly egregious and in reckless disregard for the safety of others," prosecutors wrote to the court.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, King County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

