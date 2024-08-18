Shooter at large after man shot, killed in SODO nightclub

A 22-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a SODO area nightclub.

Police report there was a time lapse between the man being shot and the 911 calls coming in at 3 a.m. on August 17. They arrived to the scene after the club patrons, and the shooter, had fled the property in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South in Seattle.

The man was shot multiple times in the abdomen and transported to Harborview Hospital in critical condition on Saturday. Police reported on Sunday, August 18, that he had died from his injuries.

The suspect(s) has not been found, and no other arrests have been made at the time of reporting.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers never asks for your name, and you can remain anonymous.

