Street racing driver triggers fiery, deadly Pierce County crash

Two people are dead after a driver, who was reportedly street racing through Pierce County, ran a red light and crashed into another car, causing both vehicles to burst into flames early Wednesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), deputies responded to a fiery two-car collision on Canyon Rd. E near 160th St. in Frederickson, Washington, just after midnight.

Pierce County deputies at the scene of a deadly crash where both cars burst into flames. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies and firefighters arrived to find both cars completely engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fires, they discovered that the drivers in each car were dead.

Traffic investigators closed the intersection to determine the cause of the crash.

The PCSD reports that the victim in this crash was attempting to make a left turn to head south on Canyon Rd. E, while the suspect driver, traveling north at a high rate of speed, ran the red light and crashed into the victim's vehicle.

Witnesses told investigators they had seen the suspect trying to race other cars further south on Canyon Rd. before the crash. One person called 911 in a panic, claiming the suspect's vehicle was traveling at approximately 130 miles per hour.

Further information from the PCSD is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.