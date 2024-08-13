Court documents are revealing more details about the woman found dead in a flooded townhome this weekend in Lake City's Olympic Hills neighborhood.

Documents indicate that she was the suspect's girlfriend, visiting from Hawaii, and the suspect told police he may have been responsible for killing her.

He left his flooded townhome near NE 133rd Street and checked himself into a hospital before he was arrested.

Court papers state that he later told police he may have been responsible for his girlfriend's death.

"It’s definitely concerning," said Kris Fobes, a neighbor who lives in the area.

Fobes lives near the complex where a young woman was found deceased Saturday.

Security video captured her walking inside with him at around 5 p.m. Friday, carrying groceries.

At around 8 a.m. the next day, the 25-year-old man was seen walking out of the unit alone, taking something out from under his shirt that appeared to be wrapped in a towel.

The young woman's body was discovered after neighbors saw water coming from the townhome and called the landlord.

"I saw people digging through my trash. I came out and asked them if I could help. They said ‘no’. They were digging through everybody’s trash. I guess they were looking for a murder weapon," said Fobes.

Newly released court documents reveal what police and fire officials say they found inside, including that the "bathtub was full of water" and "the bathroom sink on the bottom floor by the front door was running full blast".

A police officer also noted that, "there was no shower head on the pipe".

Police say the victim was found on her back with a throat laceration and, "an ice pack on her throat and a small block behind her neck, supporting her head."

They stated in court reports that she had, "possible dried blood on her arms, shoulders and chest as well as a granular substance covering these areas."

A witness also reported seeing her boyfriend with "bandages on his hands" the same morning that the woman was found.

"If it is confirmed that he did it he should be behind bars, he shouldn’t be out at all," said Hayden Hudspeth, a neighbor.

Police arrested the man at UW Medical Center Northwest early Sunday after staff there called 911 to report that a nurse had been assaulted.

Court documents state that, "a patient in the ER assaulted her by groping her breasts and attempting to pull her head down by hooking the back of her neck."

Police learned through medical staff that it was the suspect that they'd been looking for. They reported that he had been taken to "the hospital by friends for psychotic behavior."

During questioning, court documents state that he told police he had "a crisis condition" which caused him to leave the townhome.

Court records state that, "He said his girlfriend…was there after just arriving from Hawaii where she resides. He said he thought he may have killed her."

He also told police he, "has a memory of choking her, twisting her neck, holding her down underwater in the tub."

He also said he thought he broke her neck and, "remembered her bleeding from her nose, which he wiped away."

During the interview, documents indicate that he told investigators that he pulled her from the tub and put her on the bathroom floor.

"He then tried a number of things to revive her including sprinkling the Acai powder all over her, placing a ball similar to a golf ball in her mouth to fix her jaw."

Court records also state that he admitted to taking two doses of the drug Molly at some point.

Records show that he also told investigators that he was telling them the events that he remembered, but he wasn't sure if it was "reality".

"It’s scary. I wish that I could feel safe in Seattle, but I don't," said Fobes.

Court records also show that the young woman was only two days away from celebrating her 26th birthday when she was found.

"The whole thing is a tragedy… and especially it being just before her birthday. No family wants to go through that ever," said Fobes.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police lieutenant hit with retaliation after enforcing accountability

San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment

4-year-old identifies Seattle police chase suspect after two crashes

3 suspects due in court after 13-year-old killed in Kent

$100K bail for man accused of throwing Lime Scooter onto I-5 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.