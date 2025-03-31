New flag rules used for Transgender Day of Visibility celebrations in Tacoma, WA

The Brief A recent resolution changes the way flags are permitted to fly in Tacoma. For Transgender Day of Visibility on Monday, the city will fly commemorative flags at some city-owned locations. There have been recent controversies over flag use by city governments in Washington. The flags were provided to the city by community partners at no cost.



It was a historic day in Tacoma as the city celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility with commemorative flag raisings.

"For the past few years, the City of Tacoma has proudly raised the Transgender Pride flag over City Hall, and this year, we take an even stronger step forward," said Mayor Victoria Woodards.

In compliance with a new flag policy in the city, Monday will mark the first time the Transgender Pride flag will fly above the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma Police Department Headquarters, Tacoma Fire Department Headquarters, and Tacoma Municipal Building.

The backstory:

Resolution No. 41642 was passed by the city earlier this month to clarify rules for flying "commemorative flags" at official buildings. It requires the City Manager to establish and implement a "clear and consistent process" for displaying the flags.

While federal and state laws provide established protocols for flying the United States, Washington State, and the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action ("POW/MIA") flags, others have been up for debate--recently causing controversy in Newcastle, Washington.

Related article

City council members have now created policies for flying all other flags. These are deemed "commemorative."

What are commemorative flags?

According to the Tacoma City Council, a "Commemorative Flag" refers to a flag that is "associated with a specific event, cause, theme, or group of people that the City Council chooses to honor, recognize, or commemorate consistent with the City's official policies, priorities and sentiments, and does not include advertising media, such as banners."

These flags will need to be approved in advance by the city council, either by a motion or resolution. There, it will be determined if the proposed flags are determined to communicate "messages that reflect the viewpoint and values of the City of Tacoma as a government and the City Council as a governing body," according to the city's Commemorative Flag Policy.

Which commemorative flags are approved to fly at city-owned buildings in Tacoma?

The following flags are pre-approved to be raised at city buildings:

The Progress Pride flag

The Trans Pride flag

The Juneteenth flag

Orange gun violence awareness flag

What they're saying:

"March 31 is a moment for us to pause to honor and celebrate the tremendous perseverance and fortitude of trans people of all ages, backgrounds, and professions. This is an opportunity to speak in one voice to say we see you, we affirm you, and there is a community standing in support of you," read the City of Tacoma announcement, in part.

"Today, the City of Tacoma made it clear Tacoma stands with the transgender community. To see the Transgender Pride flag on top of the Tacoma Dome, with our mountain looking down upon it, reminded me exactly why I stay visible today and always," said Oliver Webb, Executive Director of the Diversity Alliance of the Puget Sound.

Local perspective:

As stated in Resolution 41642, the reason for creating this policy, and pre-approving the above flags was to remain in line with the city's culture.

"Tacoma is an inclusive, welcoming city, that strives to build belief and trust with all people in our community…the selection and display of commemorative flags on city facilities communicates messages that reflect the viewpoint and values of the City as a government and the City Council as a governing body…providing a clear process when honoring our diverse communities when raising commemorative flags further strengthens trust in public institutions in the City."

The Source: Information for this article comes from the City of Tacoma.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Top aide for WA Gov. Ferguson resigns over workplace complaints, report

Seattle police arrest man accused of more than 20 bank robberies

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.